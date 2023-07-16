Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.