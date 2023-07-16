Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,785,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS Stock Down 5.7 %

TU opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.