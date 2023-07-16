Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 251,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 168,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $959.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.