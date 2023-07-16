Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

