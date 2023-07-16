Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

