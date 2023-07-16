Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYC opened at $72.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $786.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.