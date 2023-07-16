Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 608 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.