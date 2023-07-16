Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

