Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $254.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.35. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

