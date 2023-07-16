Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 785.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,118,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter.

TAIL stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

