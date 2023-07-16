Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,269,000 after purchasing an additional 984,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 394,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $19.10 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

