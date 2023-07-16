Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $260,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %
SQQQ opened at $17.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
