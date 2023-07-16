Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

