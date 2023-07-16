General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

