Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

