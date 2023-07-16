Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.