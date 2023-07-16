Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 969,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Company Profile

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

