Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.61 on Friday.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.