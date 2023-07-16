Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.90 ($14.18) and last traded at €12.90 ($14.18). Approximately 1,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($13.63).

Grammer Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.73.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.