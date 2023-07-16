GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

