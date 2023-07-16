GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 476,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 260,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Alphabet stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

