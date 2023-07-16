GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $66.11.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

