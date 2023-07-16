Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,669 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 428.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

