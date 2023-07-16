HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 589 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.