High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

