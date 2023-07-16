Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 812 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

