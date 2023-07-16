Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,675 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

