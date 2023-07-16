Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 3.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

HUM opened at $434.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

