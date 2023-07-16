Insider Buying: Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Acquires A$200,167.80 in Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes acquired 168,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$200,167.80 ($133,445.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

