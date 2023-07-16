Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $105,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,098,429.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $24,275.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

ACEL stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.26. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 16.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.