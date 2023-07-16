Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells 20,771 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniel Drees sold 2,104 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,144.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.1 %

AVDX stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

