Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.87.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.