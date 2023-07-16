Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $88,425.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $717,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $931,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

