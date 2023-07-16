Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells 10,904 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.7 %

GIII opened at $20.21 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $921.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

