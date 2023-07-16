Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $108,046.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $137,886.72.

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30.

On Friday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

