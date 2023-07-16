Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $195.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 10,816.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 152.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

Featured Articles

