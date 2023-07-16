Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $140,979.01 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

