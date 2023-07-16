Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $143,760.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, David Day sold 21,564 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00.

On Monday, June 12th, David Day sold 1,213 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $16,339.11.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08.

Magnite Trading Down 1.8 %

MGNI stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.14. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 88.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

