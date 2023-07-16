Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.30. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

