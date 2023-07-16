Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
