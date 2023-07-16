Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

