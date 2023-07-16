Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $123,205.50 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $123,205.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,556,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,909,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

