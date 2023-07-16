Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,527 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ICL Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. Barclays reduced their target price on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.82 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

