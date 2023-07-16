Inspire Investing LLC Invests $27,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UGP opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.