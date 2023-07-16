Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 11,427 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

