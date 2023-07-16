Inspire Investing LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 46,242 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.75 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

