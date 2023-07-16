Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.52. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

