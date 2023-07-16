Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 1,044 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

