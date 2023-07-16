International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stake Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

