International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

