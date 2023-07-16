Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

